West Michigan eclipse guide

WEST MICHIGAN- Unless you’ve been under a rock for the last several weeks, you’ve probably heard that there is an eclipse coming up very soon. Specifically, it’s going to be Monday afternoon that it occurs.

But what can you expect to see in West Michigan? Will it look like the above image? Will in get completely dark during the daytime?

Yes, it will get dark during the daytime…for some locations…and only for a couple of minutes. I’ve highlighted a couple of cities that are in the direct path of the eclipse.

You won’t notice any difference during the daytime. It won’t be slightly darker. Most areas in West Michigan are around 80 percent maximum coverage. If you want to know how much down to the street level, go here: https://eclipse2017.nasa.gov/sites/default/files/interactive_map/index.html

This is what you’re going to be able to see…through your eclipse glasses ONLY. As I mentioned before, the darkness will not change, but you’ll see the difference through your glasses.

A reminder for you: The Great American Eclipse is 1 week from today! Here are the times you'll see it in West Michigan pic.twitter.com/hns6nJ0SWY — Garry Frank (@GFrankTV) August 14, 2017

Here are the estimated times for beginning and end of the eclipse in West Michigan. Stay safe and enjoy!