Woman injured in 5-vehicle crash

GRAND HAVEN, Mich.– A 24-year-old woman was injured after she was involved in a five-car crash Tuesday.

It happened around 4 p.m. on southbound US-31 near Ferris St. in Grand Haven. Police in Ottawa County say that a 30-year-old man did not brake, and rear-ended a car that was stopped at a red light.

That car was then pushed into a truck, which caused that truck to run into a fourth vehicle.

The vehicle that caused the crash then hit a fifth vehicle in the other southbound lane.

The driver of the car that was first rear-ended is being identified as 24-year-old Brittany Bunker. She was taken to the North Ottawa Community Hospital with a head injury that officials say is not life-threatening.

No other injuries were reported.