A purrfect place to grab a cup of coffee, new cat cafe opens in GR

Posted 9:14 AM, August 17, 2017, by

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. --  A chance to sip on a brew of coffee, tea or cider while cuddling with cats and kittens that are all available to take home -- we aren't kitten you, this is no longer a dream but a reality.

The Happy Cat Cafe, located on Division Avenue just west of the Downtown Market in Grand Rapids, opened Thursday to the public.

Partnered with Carol's Ferals, the cafe is an environment where patrons can relax and get to know adoptable cats in a unique setting.

There are many ways to enjoy the Happy Cat Cafe and reservations can be made online.  Standard reservations are $10 which includes beverages and an hour of bonding time with the twelve available cats.

The $10 charge is waived for those who adopt one of the cafe cats.

Cats and Canvas, DIY Night with Cats, Game Night with Cats and Yoga with Cats are just some of the special events being held at the cafe.  Prices for each of the events vary.

 

