Bath Twp. Police go viral with social media wit

BATH TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A police department in Clinton County is making a big splash on Facebook, using comedy on social media to better connect with the people they serve.

Instead of posting stereotypical press releases and crime updates on social media, officers at the Bath Township Police Department are using comedy as a way to build better police/community relations. Officer Avery Lyon is one of three officers in charge of posting funny internet memes, pictures and videos every morning.

The 'dabbing officer' photo (above) was taken when a stranger tried to sell drugs via text to a Bath Township officer. He replied by striking a 'dab pose' and posted the encounter on their Facebook page.

Officer Lyon says that post has reached nearly 7 million people. Other posts include drone footage of their police cruisers, funny posts about life as a cop, and informational videos using voice and video modifications.

"When we see our hard work paid off and we gain more followers, it's great," said Lyon. "We love building our relationships with the community."

The department got the idea to replace the usual police press releases and crime updates with funny informational posts from a department in Rosenberg, Texas. In three years, their following has surpassed the current population of their own town. Officer Lyon says it's a way to humanize the police to the public.

"We want to show everyone that we're humans too and like jokes as much as the next person," Officer Lyon said.

He said their current focus is on Facebook with plans to start using Twitter and Snapchat in the future.