Girl, 8, responsible for toddler’s death at Muskegon daycare: documents

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MUSKEGON, Mich. -- Court documents obtained by FOX 17 reveal an 8-year-old girl was responsible for the death of an infant at a Muskegon daycare.

Korey Brown died in April. He was found unresponsive when his mother came to pick him up at the daycare. Brown's official cause of death was listed as blunt force trauma to the head and possible suffocation. He was 1 year old.

Brown and the 8-year-old who caused his death were under the care of Keysha Collins, the owner of Keysha's Keepers daycare.

Documents obtained by FOX 17 show that the 8-year-old girl bit and kicked Brown and told investigators she heard "demons" that told her to do things.

Records show the 8-year old was suspended from school multiple times for various acts of violence and even made herself vomit at school.

The documents also show that the girl lit a couch on fire after Brown's death. She was living in an unfit home and had witnessed her father repeatedly use violence against her mother.

The Muskegon County Prosecutor's Office says she has been admitted to a psychiatric facility and no charges will be filed.

Earlier this week, Collins plead no contest to negligence. She was given a year probation under the plea deal.