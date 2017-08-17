Police: Innocent driver killed in crash moments after chase called off

NORTON SHORES, Mich. — A shoplifting and stolen car complaint led to a deadly crash Thursday in Norton Shores. Police say an innocent driver was killed just moments after a chase with the suspect was called off.

The crash happened just after 11:30 a.m. at Broadway Avenue and Huizenga Street. Norton Shores Police Chief Jon Gale says the stolen car driven by the shoplifting suspect crashed into another vehicle.

The driver of the other vehicle was killed and a passenger in that vehicle was seriously injured. The suspect driver involved in the chase was also hospitalized with serious injuries.

The police pursuit started a couple of blocks from the crash scene at Getty Street and Norton Avenue after the suspect allegedly fled a traffic stop. Police said they were suspected in a shoplifting complaint at the Meijer store on Henry Street and the license plate matched the reported stolen vehicle.

According to Chief Gale, the chase was called off due to the high rate of speed and weather. He is not releasing any information on the victims until family is notified.