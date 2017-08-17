Police say Barcelona van attack was terrorism

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Police in Spain have confirmed they are investigating the van incident in Barcelona as a terror attack, while local media reports say that up to 13 people have been killed.

A van slammed into pedestrians on Thursday in Barcelona’s historic Las Ramblas district, which is normally packed at the height of the summer tourist season.

Catalan police said: “We confirm the terrorist attack. The protocol for terrorist attacks has been activated.”

Media outlets, including Cadena SER radio station and TV3, are reporting up to 13 dead. Other reports had varying death tolls.

An official death toll has not been issued.