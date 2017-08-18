1 injured in officer-involved shooting in Kent County

GAINES TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Authorities say a 26-year-old man was injured in an officer-involved shooting Friday evening.

The Kent County Sheriff’s Office says the shooting happened during a traffic stop at about 7 p.m. in the area of 76th Street SE and Division Avenue in Gaines Township.

Kent County Chief Deputy Kevin Kelley tells FOX 17 that a deputy stopped a vehicle Friday and asked a male passenger to get of the car after noticing “suspicious behavior.”

The deputy reportedly saw a handgun in the man’s waistband when he got of the vehicle. The man allegedly fled and the deputy shot him in the arm during a short chase, according to the sheriff’s office.

He continued fleeing after being shot but was eventually taken into custody, according to the sheriff’s office. He was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The deputy was not injured.

The reason for the initial traffic stop was unclear. The driver of the vehicle was detained and is said to be cooperating with investigators.

Kelley said the man’s gun was recovered.

The deputy who shot the man was placed on paid administrative leave while the shooting is investigated. The Wyoming Police department will investigate the shooting.