Jeff Mintline from Minty Pics discussed his new book, "15 Years of the Machine Shop" which contains numerous photos taken by Jeff over a 15 year period.

The book is 104 pages full gloss hard cover 12 x 9 featuring photos taken at The Machine Shop during it's first fifteen years of operation. It includes artists of many different genres who have played at the venue.There are over 150 large format photos of acts including Eric Church, Steel Panther and Shinedown. Michigan is represented with Kid Rock, Uncle Kracker, Pop Evil, Citizen Zero, Wayne Kramer of the MC5, Battlecross and Whitey Morgan.