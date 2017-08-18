Chaco’s teams up with Grand Rapids Whitewater to create limited-edition shoes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROCKFORD, Mich - The Chaco's Sandals team has been hard at work getting ready for this years' Tribute on the Grand event.

The river shoes have a cult following for their ability to go from the trail, to the water, and everywhere in between.

Grand Rapids Whitewater and Chaco's teamed up this year with the common goal of getting more people outdoors and enjoying all that downtown Grand Rapids has to offer.

FOX 17 took an exclusive behind the scenes tour of the Chaco facility in Rockford to get a peek at the limited-edition sandals, which are custom designed to match GRWW's vision for restoring the river through downtown.

There are only 100 pairs and you can only get them on Tribute on the Grand.

It's a free event happening Saturday, August 19th at Ah-Nab-Awen Park.

There will be kids activities, live music, food trucks, and plenty of Founder's beer.