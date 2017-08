HOLLAND, Mich. — Construction has finally begun on the much-anticipated Chick-fil-A restaurant in Holland.

A spokesperson at Chick-fil-A confirmed to FOX 17 Friday that things are underway on-site on North Park Dr. The 4,988-square-foot restaurant is set to open in the beginning of 2018.

Chick-fil-A says it will have a dining room that seats 110 people, an outdoor patio and a kid’s play area.

Details on possible jobs at this location have not yet been released.