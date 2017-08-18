× Death toll up to 450 in Sierra Leone mudslides

FREETOWN, Sierra Leone (AP) — Authorities in Sierra Leone now say up to 450 bodies have been recovered following this week’s torrential mudslides.

Aid officials have estimated that at least 600 others are still missing four days after heavy storm caused the disaster.

Dr. Simeon Owiss Koroma, the government’s chief consultant forensic pathologist, said Friday afternoon that up to 450 bodies now have been recovered.

Those that can be identified are being returned to loved ones for burial, but others too badly decomposed have been taken to a cemetery where Ebola victims were laid to rest in 2014 and 2015.

Koroma said forensic experts from Spain were to arrive late Friday to aid with recovery efforts in Freetown.