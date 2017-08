× Florida authorities say 2 Kissimmee officers shot

KISSIMMEE, Fla. (AP) Florida authorities say two Kissimmee police officers have been shot.

The Kissimmee Police Department says via its official Twitter site Friday night that the officers were shot in the area of Palmway and Cypress.

No further information was immediately available.

Kissimmee is about 23 miles south of Orlando.

FHP PIO will be standing by at the media staging area at Osceola Regional await Chief O'Dell's briefing. — Kissimmee Police (@kissimmeepolice) August 19, 2017