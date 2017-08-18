Huskies Focused on Playing Smart

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- Forest Hills Northern made it to the playoffs in 2016 at 5-4 on the year before losing in the first round to Muskegon.

This year, the Huskies are grateful their now juniors had that experience in the playoffs as they focus on playing smart and physical.

