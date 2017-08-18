× Man imprisoned for 2014 slaying sentenced for 2016 assault

MONROE, Mich. (AP) — A man imprisoned for life for killing a woman after a 2014 Halloween party in southeastern Michigan and stashing her body in the woods has been sentenced in the 2016 sexual assault of another woman.

The Monroe News reports a judge exceeded the sentencing guidelines Thursday for 28-year-old Daniel Clay, ordering him to serve 40 to 75 years in prison. Clay asked the judge to sentence him within the guidelines of at least 18½ to 39 years.

The sentence would keep Clay behind bars if an appeal of his conviction in the slaying of 22-year-old Chelsea Bruck is successful. A jury earlier convicted him of first-degree murder in Bruck’s October 2014 beating death. Her body was found six months later.

The assault happened before Clay was charged in Bruck’s death.