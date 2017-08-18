Muskegon Heights officers wearing body cameras, long-range radios

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. -- As body cameras become increasingly visible, Muskegon Heights Police Department rolled a body camera system new to Michigan their chief says.

The department purchased 20 Motorola Solutions Si500 body cameras and began using them in August; worn by every officer except their chief. The cameras double as radio microphones for their two-way digital radios that have a wide range and capabilities to speak to other agencies statewide.

"If we get an emergency or disaster, you've got police and fire, multi-agency response, we can talk to anybody on the scene," said Muskegon Heights Police Chief Joseph Thomas, Jr.

"As far as the camera is concerned, I think it’s going to improve the relationship between the public and the police, because you talk to people differently if you know somebody else is listening."

Muskegon Heights City Manager Jake Eckholm says the body cameras and digital radios will be paid off in three years at $91,000 with unlimited data storage.

The officers can wear the body cameras multiple ways including with the display facing the public, showing people they are on camera.

"We felt as though it would create accountability in this new age of social media," Eckholm added.

"We wanted to tell the entire story from the perspective of the officer."