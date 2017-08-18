× Police ID teen killed in fatal crash in Allegan County

GANGES TOWNSHIP, Mich. — One person died and two others were injured in a crash that occurred Thursday afternoon near the intersection of Blue Star Highway and 118th Avenue in Allegan County.

According to police, Raven Ay-Shawnti Morrison, 18, was traveling northbound on Blue Star Highway when her vehicle was struck by a westbound vehicle traveling on 118th Avenue.

Morrison, who was from the Pullman area, was pronounced dead at the scene. The male driver of the second vehicle, a 39-year-old from Saugatuck, suffered critical injuries and was transported to the hospital by West Michigan Air Care.

The female passenger of the second vehicle sustained nonlife-threatening injuries.

The incident is still under investigation and names are being withheld until next of kin is contacted.