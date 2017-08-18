Police ID teen killed in fatal crash in Allegan County

Posted 8:11 AM, August 18, 2017, by , Updated at 08:23AM, August 18, 2017
Ambulance-stock-photo

GANGES TOWNSHIP, Mich. — One person died and two others were injured in a crash that occurred Thursday afternoon near the intersection of Blue Star Highway and 118th Avenue in Allegan County.

According to police, Raven Ay-Shawnti Morrison, 18, was traveling northbound on Blue Star Highway when her vehicle was struck by a westbound vehicle traveling on 118th Avenue.

Morrison, who was from the Pullman area, was pronounced dead at the scene.  The male driver of the second vehicle, a 39-year-old from Saugatuck, suffered critical injuries and was transported to the hospital by West Michigan Air Care.

The female passenger of the second vehicle sustained nonlife-threatening injuries.

The incident is still under investigation and names are being withheld until next of kin is contacted.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s