Possible Michigan tornado knocks down trees, flips trailer

KINGSTON, Mich. (AP) — Severe thunderstorms that moved across Michigan spawned at least one possible tornado, knocking down trees and flipping over a trailer.

The National Weather Service says the tornado was reported Thursday evening near the Tuscola County community of Kingston, about 70 miles (115 kilometers) north of Detroit.

Crews were expected to survey the damage on Friday to confirm the intensity of the storm.

There were no reports of injuries.

The weather service says there also were reports of a funnel cloud near the Tuscola County village of Millington and a possible tornado in Sanilac County, but no severe damage.

The storms also brought heavy rains to parts of the state, causing some roadway flooding on Thursday.