Stolen gravestone found buried at Calhoun County home

EMMETT TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Authorities say the stolen gravestone of a deceased child was found buried in the backyard of a Calhoun County home.

The tombstone was recovered Thursday afternoon at a home in the 600 block of Niepoth Street in Emmett Township. It belonged to a child who had been buried in 1988 in Barry County.

The Battle Creek Enquirer reports that the face of the stone had been ground away, removing information about the child. Detectives said that they believe the stone was going to be used for a dead family member of those suspected of taking the stone.

The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office says in a release that the stone was found when they executed a search warrant at the home Thursday afternoon to recover stolen property. During two previous search warrants at the home, officials say drugs and stolen property and vehicles were recovered.

The home was condemned and a child who was at there was placed into temporary foster care, according to a release.

One person has been arrested and authorities are seeking arrest warrants for several others in connection with the investigation.

The Associated Press contributed to this report