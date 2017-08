TUSCOLA COUNTY, Mich. — The National Weather Service has confirmed a weak tornado touched down last night in eastern lower Michigan.

The tornado touched down around 2 miles south of Kingston in southern Tuscola County.

The tornado was classified an EF-0 with tops winds of 75 mph. It was around 100 yards wide, and was on the ground from 8:10 PM to 8:17 PM, and traveled about 3 miles.

Damage was reported as removal of roofing material from one building, and several areas of tree and crop damage.