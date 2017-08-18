Vikings Aim to Keep Winning Ways

LAKEWOOD, Mich. -- Last year, Lakewood football had 10 wins, their first playoff victory in school history and a district championship.

This year the Vikings hope to keeping their winning ways as they kick off against Delton Kellogg next week.

