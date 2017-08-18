Woman struck by vehicle in Portage crosswalk

Posted 8:18 AM, August 18, 2017, by

PORTAGE, Mich. — While using a crosswalk at Sprinkle Road and Meredith Street in Portage a woman, 22, was struck by a vehicle.

Police arrived on the scene to find the female in critical condition.

The driver of the vehicle, a 23-year-old Kalamazoo man, was traveling north on Sprinkle Road when he hit the woman.

Officials transported the female victim to Bronson Hospital in Kalamazoo.

This incident is still under investigation, however, police report that they don’t believe alcohol or speed were factors.

