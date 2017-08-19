A sunny Saturday with seasonable temperatures

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST MICHIGAN – Saturday is expected to have a mostly sunny sky with calm winds as high pressure moves into West Michigan. Humidity stays low keeping average temperatures comfortable around 80 degrees. Sunshine will continue through the weekend into Sunday with temperatures increasing into the lower to middle 80s.

The countdown continues to the partial solar eclipse here in West Michigan. It begins at 12:56pm Monday and continues until 3:45pm. The prime time for viewing will be between 2:21pm and 2:23pm. Cloud cover plays a large role in how much folks will be able to view the eclipse. We expect partly cloudy skies with high cumulus clouds which can slightly block viewing the eclipse. If mid-level clouds develop in the afternoon West Michigan may have a more difficult time viewing the eclipse. Everyone must wear solar eclipse glasses or use other safe practices at all times during the solar eclipse.

Late Monday night and into Tuesday is our next expected chance for showers and storms. Some storms may even be on the stronger side on Tuesday. Behind this system temperatures will cool off keeping West Michigan in the 70s with plenty of sunshine.