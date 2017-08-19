Congressman Huizenga to host town hall in Muskegon

MUSKEGON, Mich. —  Congressman Bill Huizenga is planning to meet with voters in West Michigan next week.

He’s holding a town hall Wednesday, August 23 in Muskegon as part of his Listening Tour.

Huizenga is expected to touch on topics including President Trump’s administration in addition to the failed healthcare repeal, and job creation.

The event is set for Wednesday at Orchard View High School, 16 N Quarterline Road.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the event should start at 7 a.m.

