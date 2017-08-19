× Google is working to help you manage your allergies

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Google’s newest feature could make seasonal allergies more manageable.

The search engine can now provide personalized updates about seasonal allergies in your current location.

It’s new “pollen forecast” gives you a detailed look at pollen levels in your area over the next few days.

You can also opt to get mobile alerts, which will notify you when pollen counts are likely to be “particularly high.”

Google says each year allergy information consistently spikes in the spring and the fall, when seasonal allergy sufferers tend to have more symptoms.