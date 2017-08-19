Grand Rapids Fire Department seeking input on using drones

Posted 1:21 AM, August 19, 2017, by

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Fire Department is looking into the possibility of adding some new tools to its force.

Officials say the drones could help firefighters safely fight fire by locating hot spots through thermal imaging.

The department has been considering the move since January, but next week it will go before the City Commission for public hearing which is set for Tuesday night.

The department would also use the drones as additional tools to investigate fires and to aid in rescues.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s