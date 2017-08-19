× Grand Rapids Fire Department seeking input on using drones

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Fire Department is looking into the possibility of adding some new tools to its force.

Officials say the drones could help firefighters safely fight fire by locating hot spots through thermal imaging.

The department has been considering the move since January, but next week it will go before the City Commission for public hearing which is set for Tuesday night.

The department would also use the drones as additional tools to investigate fires and to aid in rescues.