Grand Rapids Public Library handing out solar eclipse glasses

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — If you are wanting to get a glimpse of Monday’s solar eclipse but do not have the proper eye wear, the Grand Rapids Public Library has you covered.

Each branch will have limited quantities of the glasses available starting Saturday.

The glasses are free and are given away one per person, on a first come first served basis.

The doors to the library open today at 9 a.m.

If you can’t make it out Saturday there are four locations you will still be able to get them from: the main library, Seymour and West Leonard branch and Yankee Clipper.