KDPS to add a dozen new officers with $1.5M grant

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KALAMAZOO, Mich. -- The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety is getting more than 1.5 million dollars to hire new officers.

The money is coming from FEMA's grant program, which helps with staffing for fire and emergency response.

U.S. senators Debbie Stabenow and Gary Peters made the announcement Friday.

The money will be used to hire a dozen full-time public safety officers.

This comes as the city continues to aamp up it's recruiting.

KDPS Police Chief, Jeff Hadley, says they're very thankful and appreciative of the support.