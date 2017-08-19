× Teen drowns at Battle Creek hotel

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — The Battle Creek Police Department is investigating after a teenager drowned in a hotel pool late Friday night.

It happened in the 100 block of Capital Avenue SW around 10:20 p.m.

Police say the victim, a 17-year-old from Detroit, was found unconscious by a group of people she was in the pool with.

CPR was immediately initiated before she was taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.

No foul play is suspected but the situation is still under investigation.