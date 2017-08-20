A sunny Sunday with warmer temperatures

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST MICHIGAN – Sunday is expected to have a mostly sunny sky with calm winds as high pressure continues to be in demand in West Michigan. Temperatures increase abover average this afternoon working into the middle and upper 80s.

Dew points will slowly increase through the day with the arrival of more humid air. The muggy feeling will continue to be in West Michigan until Wednesday.

The countdown continues to the partial solar eclipse here in West Michigan. It begins at 12:56pm Monday and continues until 3:45pm. The primetime for viewing will be between 2:21pm and 2:23pm. Cloud cover plays a large role in how much folks will be able to view the eclipse. We expect partly cloudy skies with high cumulus clouds which can slightly block viewing the eclipse. If mid-level clouds develop in the afternoon West Michigan may have a more difficult time viewing the eclipse. Everyone must wear solar eclipse glasses or use other safe practices at all times during the solar eclipse.

Late Monday night and into Tuesday is our next expected chance for showers and storms. Some storms may even be on the stronger side on Tuesday with some heavy rain. Behind this system temperatures will cool off keeping West Michigan in the 70s with plenty of sunshine.