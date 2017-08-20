Brothers collect cans, raise more than $1,500 for homeless

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP/FOX17) — After collecting pop cans all summer, two brothers raised more than $1,500 to help the homeless in Grand Rapids and host a pizza party.

Ten-year-old Caleb Graves and 7-year-old Jacob decided to act after seeing a man panhandling.

Their goal was to raise money to buy pizzas for the homeless who are served by Degage Ministries. Peppino's Sports Grille ended up donating 30 pizzas for 100 people Friday, so the money donated by the Graves brothers will be used for birthday parties.

The brothers stood at the end of the pizza line and passed out lemonade. Caleb tells The Grand Rapids Press that raising money has "pretty much been our summer project."

Degage director Marge Palmerlee hopes the boys inspire others to be charitable.