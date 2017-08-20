Families forced from apartment building after large fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

THREE RIVERS, Mich. -- A number of families are left without a home after a massive fire broke out an an apartment complex early Saturday morning.

That is according to Weesaw Township Fire and Rescue, one of the many departments called in to assist Three Oaks Fire department.

Authorities say the fire broke out around 5:30 a.m. at the Hidden Harbor Villas Apartments on Locus Street in Three Rivers.

Luckily no one was injured in the fire. As for a cause, that is still under investigation.