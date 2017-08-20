Grand Rapids Public Museum to host Solar Eclipse viewing party

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- The Grand Rapids Public Museum is hosting a Solar Eclipse viewing party Monday from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m.

This special Eclipse Party will include hands-on activities, safe eclipse viewing, and a meal deal. The cost for the viewing party is the same as general admission if you are not a member.

Kent County Residents: Adults - $7, Seniors - $5, Students - $5, Children - $2

Non-members/residents: Adults - $10, Seniors - $9, Students - $5, Children - $5

There will also be multiple shows on the half hour of “Eclipses and Phases of the Moon” in the Chaffee Planetarium ($4 per person), and a live stream of the total eclipse will be shown in the Meijer Theater.

A limited number of eclipse glasses will be available at the Eclipse Party, on a first-come, first-served basis starting at 10 a.m.