How to make your own solar eclipse viewing device

WEST MICHIGAN - Finding eclipse glasses is becoming harder and harder but time is running out ahead of Monday's Solar Eclipse.

If you don't have solar eclipse glasses don't worry there's an easy way to make a eye-friendly viewing device at home.

It's called a pinhole projector and only takes 7 supplies that you can find around your house and 5 easy steps.

What you need: -cardboard box -sheet of white paper -aluminum foil -tape -scissors -pen or pencil -pin or thumbtack

How to make the pinhole projector:

1. Take the cardboard box and trace the bottom of the box on your sheet of paper.

2. Cut out the rectangle you traced and tape it to the inside on one end of the bottom of the cardboard box. This now becomes your projection screen.

3. Close the box and cut two holes on either end of the opposite side of the box. Tape closed the remaining portion of the box top.

4.Cut a piece of aluminum foil to cover one of the holes and tape it in place.

5. Poke a small hole in the middle of the piece of foil.

Now you have a pinhole projector ready to view the solar eclipse safely!

Take your projector outside and face away from the sun so that the light will shine into the pinhole.

Look into the open hole of the box that you did not cover with aluminum foil and you will see the sun projected on the white piece of paper inside the box. Enjoy!