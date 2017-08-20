× Penn Township driver hurt in rollover at intersection

CASS COUNTY, Mich. — A driver was injured in a rollover accident Saturday night.

Cass County Sheriff Richard Behnke reports that at 8 p.m. Saturday deputies responded to a report of a single-vehicle rollover at the intersection of Gards Prairie and Allegheny in Penn Township. The investigation showed that Donald Tweedy, 37, of Dowagiac was driving south bound on Gards Prairie when he lost control of the vehicle, which then overturned multiple times.

Tweedy was injured in the crash and was transported to Lakeland Hospital in Niles by LifeCare Ambulance.

Deputies said it is not known at this time whether alcohol, drugs or seat belt use were factors in the crash.

Assisting the Cass County Sheriff’s Department at the scene were the Michigan State Police, LifeCare Ambulance and then Penn Township Fire Department.