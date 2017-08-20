Roofer accused of shoddy work claims he met specifications

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEWAYGO Co., Mich. -- Peter Hafford said he hired Steve Vanhouten to install a metal roof and paid him $8,870 upon what he thought was completion in November 2016. However, he said Vanhouten did a shoddy job and even had the county building inspector confirm the poor workmanship.

Vanhouten told FOX 17 he did the job "up to specs" and that Hafford owes him more money. However, Hafford wants Vanhouten to make things right.

Hafford said, "But my biggest concern -- even more so than my roof -- is all of the other roofs that he's doing. I honestly think that anybody that has a roof done by Holland Construction should contact a building inspector and have them come and look at it to make sure it is done correctly."

FOX 17 and the building inspector could not find a builder's license for Steve Vanhouten.

