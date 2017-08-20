× Woman drowns on Selkirk Lake in Allegan County

WAYLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Allegan County Sheriff’s office says an older female drowned late Saturday night while swimming in Selkirk Lake.

Deputies say they were called to the 800 block of 127th Avenue around 11:54 p.m. for reports of a swimmer that had not made it back to shore.

The sheriff’s dive squad and rescue and recovery team responded and began searching the area. The victim was located after 45 minutes near a floating raft which was anchored to the lake.

The victim was brought to shore and first responders tried to revive her but were unsuccessful. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Deputies say the drowning was accidental in nature but medical issues and alcohol may have been contributing factors.

Her name is not being released at this time.