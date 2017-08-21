Founder Jeff Eckart talks about the course for Saturday's run.
8th annual Grand Rapids Mud Run set for this Saturday
-
River Bank Run returns to Grand Rapids
-
Leigh Ann, Davis, and Alyssa compete in the Morning Mix Color Run
-
Run Heidi Run 5K Walk/Run raising awareness for Cystic Fibrosis
-
Mercy Health Seaway Run
-
Pilgrim’s Run Golf Club natural wooded terrain enhances golfing experience
-
-
Blaise Salter credits coaches, teammates for hot start
-
Nana’s Run this weekend
-
Tigers homer twice off Bundy, edge Orioles 6-5
-
Tigers Rally to Beat Royals 10-7
-
Rockford Olympian to run in Fifth Third Riverbank Run
-
-
Cindy Penning overcomes incredible odds to run in the Fifth Third River Bank Run
-
40th River Bank Run this weekend
-
Local man wins 40th annual River Bank Run