Family-friendly fun in full swing at the Hudsonville Community Fair

The Hudsonville Community Fair is in full swing this week, keeping their focus on family-friendly fun and entertainment.

The fair will feature a variety of carnival rides, food stalls, games, and free entertainment. There will be free performances from the Kent Family Circus, The Williams Band, Maciek's Magic show, and a few other acts.

There will be a special sale happening every day of the fair, including an event for special needs children. On Thursday from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. the fair will provide free rides and horse carriage rides to any special needs child plus their caretaker.

The Hudsonville Community Fair is happening August 21-26 at 5235 Park Avenue.

For a complete schedule of events, visit hudsonvillecommfair.com or follow their Facebook page.