Grand Rapids gets ready for its 8th annual Mud Run

Runners from all over West Michigan are getting ready to get muddy and sweaty at the 8th annual Grand Rapids Mud Run on Saturday.

Over 1,300 runners are expected to conquer the Mud Run course filled with mud puddles, climbing walls, hills and more. There's a new obstacle on the course this year called the 'barrel roll' where runners climb over a rotating tube while waist deep in slippery mud.

Participants can take part in a variety of races such as a highly competitive challenge-based run, group and team runs, costume-friendly fun runs, and a Kid's Mini-Mud fun run for kids ages 6-12.

All the money raised will go to the organization Never the Same, a national youth ministry.

Registration costs $59 for adults, and $25 for the Kid's Mini Mud Run.

The Race will start at 1200 60th Street Southeast in Kentwood. To register, visit grandrapidsmudrun.com.