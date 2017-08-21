× Local venues hosting events, activities to celebrate Solar Eclipse

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — After 38 years, a total solar eclipse will once again grace the mainlands of the United States and there are many local places to catch hosting events so that you can catch a glimpse.

The Grand Rapids Public Museum Location: Grand Rapids Public Museum, 272 Pearl St. NW, Grand Rapids, MI Time: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Information: Starting at 10 a.m. the museum will offer hands-on, educational activities to prepare for the eclipse. For the price of general admission to the museum, visitors can enjoy all the activities and entrance into the museum. This event is free for museum members.

Kent District Library Location: East Grand Rapids Branch at 750 Lakeside Drive SE, East Grand Rapids, MI and the Alto Branch at 6150 Bancoft Avenue, Alto, MI Time: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Information: Join the staff of the Kent District Library at Wege Plaza for solar eclipse activities leading up to the spectacle. Those attending will receive certified solar eclipse glasses. At the Alto Branch there will also be similar educational activities with free solar eclipse glasses for attendees.

Gary Byker Memorial Library Location: 338 Van Buren Street, Hudsonville, MI Time: 10:15 a.m. The library kicks off the day with yoga and story time at 10:15 at Terra Square. The party officially starts at 1 p.m. with different activities such as chalk art.

Kalamazoo Valley Museum Location: 230 North Rose Street, Kalamazoo, MI Time: 11:45 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Information: The museum will giving a full demonstration of the solar eclipse and will be presenting safety tips as to how to properly enjoy the eclipse as is takes over the sky.

Lakeshore Museum Center Location: 430 W. Clay Avenue, Muskegon, Michigan Time: 1:30 – 3 p.m. Location: This free event will begin with a presentation before the official viewing of the solar eclipse. Attendees will be able to purchase eclipse glasses on site for $1.

Herrick District Library Location: North Branch at 155 Riley Street, Grand Haven, MI Time: 2 p.m. Information: Grab a free pair of solar eclipse glasses and learn all about the eclipse before turning to the sky to watch the celestial occurrence.

The Air Zoo Location: 6151 Portage Road, Portage, MI Time: 11 a.m. Information: The viewing party outside will begin at 2:30 p.m. but before that the Air Zoo will be working with the staff of the Kalamazoo Public library to host a variety of family-friendly, educational activities.

Ransom District Library Location: 180 S. Sherwood Avenue, Plainwell, MI Time: 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. Information: This viewing party kicks off at 1:30 p.m. and will offer free solar eclipse glasses.

South Haven Memorial Library Location: 314 Broadway Street, South Haven, MI Time: 12:30 – 4 p.m. Information: With eclipse glasses available, it is predicted that the South Haven Area will see about 85 percent of the eclipse. The day will not only include time to watch the eclipse but also various activities.

The Kingman Museum Location: 175 Limit Street, Battle Creek, MI Time: 1-4 p.m. Information: Make sure to bring your own eclipse glasses to this event as the museum is sold out. The event is free will offer themed activities and refreshments. The planetarium will show “Earth Moon Sun” for $2.

Dark Horse Brewing Company Location: 511 S Kalamazoo Avenue, Marshall, MI Time: 11 a..m. to 11 p.m. Information: Sip on some popular brews by this southwest Michigan brewery while viewing the solar eclipse from their beer garden. Solar eclipses glasses and a specialty keepsake pint glass will be available to purchase.



Are you attending a solar eclipse event? Remember to share your photographs with FOX 17.