Town hall held for equal parenting bill

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- Dozens of people gathered at Studio D2D in Grand Rapids to discuss legislation that pushes for equal parenting time for divorced couples. It’s called the "Shared Parenting Act" and was introduced by State Representative Jim Runestad of White Lake.

"This issue impacts more than half of all the people in the State of Michigan. Indirectly, almost everyone is affected. Everybody practically you can think of in their extended family has had something to do with these types of terrible custody situations," Runestad said.

Runestad said two loving parents deserve equal parenting time and that the original legislation from 1970 is antiquated.

Runestad said, "Unfortunately, the current system is built in an adversarial nature. So it basically pits the parents against one another to show who is the best parent."

Expressed opinions on the bill varied widely Monday night. The crowd heard from parents fighting for more time with their children, as well as lawyers and judges who oppose the bill. The latter said it's flawed.

Ryan Leetsma, a father, backs the bill.

Leetsma said, "The system right now advocates for one parent to have the majority of the time and for the other parent to have the minority of the time. And if you look on county websites, you'll see that they reinforce this and just think it's incredibly unjust. We are not treated equally under the law when it comes to parenting."

Kent County circuit court judge TJ Ackert said the Michigan Judges Association and Michigan Probate Judges Association oppose the legislation.

Ackert said, "The legislators have allowed for domestic violence to be considered as a factor now in determining equal time on this bill, but there are other factors that still need to be addressed and we're open to discussing that with the legislators to try and get a fair bill. At this point, we don't believe it is fair and it opens up a floodgate of litigation."

Some questioned the data Runestad cites to prove his points and said no two cases are alike and that many factors can come into play on a case-by-case basis. Some also mentioned parents who are voluntarily absent, as well as former couples who manage to work out arrangements on their own.

Runestad said one thing is sure: the focus should be on doing what's best for the children.