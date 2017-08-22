Cass County man facing 59 drug, sex-related charges

CASS COUNTY, Mich. — A preliminary exam is scheduled Wednesday for a child sex abuse suspect facing 59 charges in Cass County.

Investigators say Jason Ryans, 44, is accused of committing the crimes at his home in Union between January 1, 2017 and July 14, 2017.

Cass County Prosecutor Victor Fitz says the charges include:

1 Count of Possession with Intent to Deliver Methamphetamine, habitual 4 th (Life max)

(Life max) 1 Count of Possession of Methamphetamine, habitual 4 th (15 year max)

(15 year max) 1 Count of Maintaining a Drug House, habitual 4 th (15 year max)

(15 year max) 1 Count of Criminal Sexual Conduct 2 nd habitual 4 th (Life max)

habitual 4 (Life max) 7 Counts of Child Sexually Abusive Activity habitual 4 th (Life max)

(Life max) 6 Counts of Using a Computer to Commit a Crime, habitual 4 th (Life max)

(Life max) 20 Counts of Possession of Child Sexually Abusive Material, habitual 4 th (15 year max)

(15 year max) 20 Counts of Using a Computer to Commit a Crime, habitual 4th (Life max)

The prosecutor also has two other charges pending for crimes allegedly committed May 4:

1 Count of Possession of Methamphetamine, habitual 4 th (15 year max)

(15 year max) 1 Count of Possession of Marijuana, 2nd Offense (2 year max)

The Cass County Prosecutor’s Office asks if anyone has information relating to these alleged crimes to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 269-445-2481.