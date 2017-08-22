Enjoy beer, beaches and tunes at 3rd annual Burning Foot Beer Festival

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The beaches at Muskegon are going to ignite for the 3rd annual Burning Foot Beer Festival on Saturday.

65 craft breweries from Michigan, Indiana, Illinois and Wisconsin will set up tents at Muskegon's Pere Marquette Beach, bringing their best brews and foods for everyone to enjoy.

The festival will also feature live music with performances from Less Than Jake, Badfish, Tropidelic, South Paw and Melophobix.

For party-goers that want to stay the night at Muskegon's beautiful beach, Burning Foot will provide a one day camping experience on the lakeshore with two RV lots and an expanded camping space.

General admission tickets cost $50 and include 15 tasting tickets. VIP tickets cost $125 allowing access to the VIP tent complete with patio seating, fire pits, VIP parking, and early entry into the festival.

The Burning Foot Beer Festival will take place on Saturday, August 26. Guests must be 21 or older to enter.

For more information on this event, go to burningfoot.beer.