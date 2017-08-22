Ford to offer incentives to scrap older cars

Posted 6:09 AM, August 22, 2017

A Caravan of US car maker Ford is on display at the expo 'Caravan Salon Duesseldorf' at the fair grounds in Duesseldorf, western Germany, on September 3, 2015. 590 international Exibitors present more than 2000 caravans and vehicles during one of the world's largests trade fairs for caravans and mobile homes. The fair is running until September 6, 2015. AFP PHOTO / PATRIK STOLLARZ (Photo credit should read PATRIK STOLLARZ/AFP/Getty Images)

LONDON (AP) — Ford is offering car buyers in Britain a 2,000-pound ($2,570) incentive to trade in older vehicles for newer, less polluting models.

The offer announced Tuesday is available to new car buyers who trade in vehicles registered before Dec. 31, 2009. The cars will then be taken off the road and scrapped.

The move comes amid pressure from governments to reduce air pollution and end the sale of the most polluting types of diesel engines. Automakers are also rushing to adapt to new technology, such as electric cars, in part to address air quality concerns.

Andy Barratt, managing director of Ford in Britain, said that removing the most polluting vehicles would have an immediate and positive effect on air quality.

“We will ensure that all trade-in vehicles are scrapped,” Barratt said. “Acting together we can take hundreds of thousands of the dirtiest cars off our roads and out of our cities.”
Replacing old gasoline and diesel cars alone could save 15 million tons of CO2 annually, the company said.

