Four ejected, one pinned in rollover crash

EATON COUNTY, Mich. — Four out of five people were ejected from their vehicle during a rollover crash that occurred near South Ionia Road and Stoney Point Highway in Eaton County around 6:30 p.m. Monday.

According to police, one of those four people ejected was pronounced dead at the scene.

The vehicle was traveling northbound on South Ionia Road when it left the roadway, rolling multiple times, ejecting the four people and pinning in the fifth.

The status of the four remaining passengers is unknown at this time.

Police are still investigating this incident, but it is believed that no one in the vehicle was wearing their seatbelts.