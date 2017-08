Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEWAYGO, Mich. -- The Newaygo Lions went 3-6 last year but are starting new in 2017 with new head coach Scott VanEssen.

Coach VanEssen was previously at Kenowa Hills where he guided the Knights to the state playoffs in five consecutive seasons from 2008-2012.

The Lions hope to make it to the playoffs by 'working and believing.'