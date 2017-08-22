× Man, 21, drowns after sneaking into GR public pool

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Three friends decided to take an early morning swim at the Richmond Park Pool when one fell in and drowned.

Police tell FOX 17 that none of the three males who snuck into the pool had a cell phone so after their friend fell into the water two of the males, who are in their late teens or early twenties, began banging on the doors of nearby homes to find help.

Officers arrived on scene to the male, 21, still in the water and quickly pulled him from the pool.

After receiving CPR on the scene, the 21-year-old was transported to Mercy Health St. Mary’s Hospital, where he later passed away.

According to police, one man was in custody and questioned before being released. They are still looking for a second person allegedly involved with this incident.

This incident is still under investigation and an autopsy is being conducted to determine an official cause of death.

Anyone with information is asked to call Grand Rapids Police Department at 616-456-3400 or Silent Observer at 616-745-2345.