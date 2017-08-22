New Michigan Driver’s Licenses will be required for domestic air travel

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LANSING, Mich. -- The REAL ID driver's license or ID card is headed to a Secretary of State office near you. It's mandated by the federal government under the REAL ID Act which was passed back in 2005.

"Next week, Michigan residents can go to any Secretary of State office and apply for a REAL ID-compliant license or ID card," Fred Woodhams, the Michigan Secretary of State’s Office spokesman said.

Woodhams said getting one will allow you to enter federal buildings, nuclear plants and board domestic flights. It's a measure designed to tighten security nationwide following the attacks of 9-11.

"Some of the 9-11 hijackers boarded the aircraft using fraudulent identification. So that was the impetus behind this," he explained.

More difficult to fabricate, the REAL ID has a gold circle in the upper right corner with a star inside. ​Woodhams said people should have plenty of time to comply since the federal government enforced a deadline of October 1, 2020. He said there's no additional cost if you're renewing your ID upon its regular expiration. Otherwise, it's $9.

Woodhams said, "What they'll need to bring in is a certified birth certificate. Typically, people can get that from the county in which they were born or the state in which they were born."

He said a US passport or naturalizations papers will also do. If you're not a citizen, he said you can show your visa documents. But not everyone needs to get the new license. If you're among the 10 percent of Michigan resident's with the enhanced driver's license, Woodhams said you're already compliant.

"They'll simply show their enhanced license which has the American flag on it, and then they'll be able to board aircraft or enter federal facilities," he explained.

If you're up for renewal and choose to avoid the new IDs between now and the deadline, you'll just get another standard one.

Woodhams said, "It will have printed on it "Not for federal identification," and that will let federal officials know that that is not a REAL ID-compliant license or ID card."

