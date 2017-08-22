Ottawa Co. resident dies in two-vehicle crash

WALKER, Mich. — A 35-year-old died late Tuesday night in a crash in Walker.

The crash happened near the intersection of Wilson Ave NW and Richmond St after 9:30 p.m.

According to police, the 35-year-old Ottawa County resident was traveling eastbound on Richmond Street when he or she failed to stop at a stop sign and collided with another vehicle that was traveling south on Wilson Avenue.

The driver of the second vehicle, 21, is a Walker resident and only sustained minor injuries.

This incident is still under investigation and police are withholding the name of the deceased at this time.

This is a developing story.