Ottawa Co. resident dies in two-vehicle crash

Posted 11:27 PM, August 22, 2017, by , Updated at 03:13AM, August 23, 2017

WALKER, Mich. — A 35-year-old died late Tuesday night in a crash in Walker.

The crash happened near the intersection of Wilson Ave NW and Richmond St after 9:30 p.m.

According to police, the 35-year-old Ottawa County resident was traveling eastbound on Richmond Street when he or she failed to stop at a stop sign and collided with another vehicle that was traveling south on Wilson Avenue.

The driver of the second vehicle, 21, is a Walker resident and only sustained minor injuries.

This incident is still under investigation and police are withholding the name of the deceased at this time.

This is a developing story. 

